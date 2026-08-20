Sunshine Pictures IPO day 3: Issue subscribed 35 times so far; GMP signals 21% listing pop; should you subscribe?

Sunshine Pictures IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sunshine Pictures is witnessing a strong response, while grey market trends also point to significant investor optimism around the issue.

Sunshine Pictures IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, 18 August, and will conclude today, i.e., Thursday, 20 August. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 21 August.

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Successful bidders can receive the shares on the next business day, Monday, 24 August, and those who fail to receive the allotment will receive refunds on the same day. Sunshine Pictures IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, 25 August.

Priced at ₹342 to ₹360 per share, Sunshine Pictures IPO is a fresh issue of 48,00,034 shares to raise ₹172.80 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 30,37,157 shares, aggregating to ₹109.34 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to fund working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

Sunshine Pictures is a production house which creates and distributes films, TV serials, and web series. Its net standalone revenue from operations was ₹74.44 crore, while standalone total comprehensive income was ₹40.07 crore in FY26.

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Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status By 11:40 AM on the third day of subscription on Thursday, the Sunshine Pictures IPO had been subscribed 35 times, with the retail portion booked 33 times. The segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) had been subscribed to 78 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) had been booked 7 times till that time.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP (grey market premium) on Thursday morning was ₹77. This suggests the stock could list at ₹437 on the Indian bourses, at a premium of 21.39%.

Should you subscribe to Sunshine Pictures IPO? Swastika Investmart believes the issue is suitable primarily as a high-risk, tactical exposure for investors looking to participate in content creation and IP monetisation plays, provided they can stomach significant quarter-to-quarter earnings volatility.

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Swastika Investmart pointed out that the company's BITDA margin surged by 2,953 basis points to 78.65% in FY26, despite a 27.96% revenue decline mainly due to production costs of unreleased projects being capitalised as inventory, rather than a genuine improvement in operational efficiency.

Concurrently, cash flow from operations (CFO) collapsed to − ₹33.21 crore, revealing severe working capital lock-up and non-cash-backed P&L profits.

"Relative to pure-play listed media peers, the operational return ratios (RoCE more than 35%) and low leverage justify a slight premium. However, the valuation leaves a limited margin of safety if content releases face production delays or subdued viewer traction," said Swastika.

Also Read | Sunshine Pictures raises ₹85 crore from anchor investors

Master Capital Services pointed out that while experienced promoters supported by a senior management team, establish a track record and long-standing relationships in the industry, and a differentiated and robust business model are its key strengths, the company's business success depends on unpredictable audience acceptance. Moreover, revenue is concentrated among the top five customers and depends significantly on Indian box office performance.

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Master Capital Services said amid a favourable industry environment, Sunshine Pictures is positioned to benefit from the growing demand for diverse and digital-first content through its experience in film, television and web series production.

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"Its technology-driven, data-led approach, strong relationships with studios and creative professionals, established content portfolio, Sunshine Music and Sunshine Digital (Originals) verticals, and pipeline of six films and two web series provide a platform to participate in the evolving Indian M&E industry. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity," said Master Capital Services.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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