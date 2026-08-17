Sunshine Pictures IPO: GMP signals 15% listing pop; dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Sunshine Pictures IPO is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, 18 August. The book build issue is hitting the primary market at a time when market sentiment is weak due to persistent uncertainty over US-Iran talks and crude oil price volatility.

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Sunshine Pictures is a production house engaged in creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing films, TV serials, and web series.

Meanwhile, grey market trends suggest investors are optimistic about the issue, as the latest grey market premium (GMP) signals the stock could list at a decent premium.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP on Monday morning was ₹54, suggesting the stock could list at ₹414, a 15% premium over the issue price.

Sunshine Pictures IPO key details 1. Sunshine Pictures IPO price band The issue's price band has been set at ₹342 to ₹360 per share.

2. Sunshine Pictures IPO date The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Tuesday, 18 August, and will conclude on Thursday, 20 August.

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3. Sunshine Pictures IPO size Sunshine Pictures IPO is a fresh issue of 48,00,034 shares to raise ₹172.80 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 30,37,157 shares, aggregating to ₹109.34 crore.

4. Sunshine Pictures IPO reservation As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail investors have been offered 35% of the net issue.

5. Sunshine Pictures IPO lot size The IPO lot size is 41 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹360, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,760. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,91,880.

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6. Sunshine Pictures IPO book-running lead managers and registrar GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the Sunshine Pictures IPO.

7. Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment date and listing date As the IPO is closing on Thursday, 20 August, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Friday, 21 August. Successful bidders can receive the shares on the next business day, Monday, 24 August, and those who fail to receive the allotment will receive refunds on the same day. Sunshine Pictures IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, 25 August.

8. Objects of the Sunshine Pictures IPO As per the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to fund working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

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9. Sunshine Pictures' business overview Sunshine Pictures was incorporated in 2007. It is a production house which creates and distributes films, TV serials, and web series.

"We are a technology-driven content creator and specialise in multi-format commercial films, emphasising innovation in storytelling and production techniques," reads the issue RHP.

10. Sunshine Pictures' financial performance The company's net consolidated revenue from operations was ₹133.80 crore in FY24, which decreased to ₹103.33 crore in FY25.

In FY26, its net standalone revenue from operations was ₹74.44 crore.

Its consolidated comprehensive income was ₹53.35 crore in FY24 and ₹34.47 crore in FY25, while the standalone total comprehensive income for FY26 was ₹40.07 crore.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.