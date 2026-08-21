Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP signals 20% listing pop. Here's how to check allotment status online

Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering of film maker Vipul Shah and wife Shefali Shah-promoted company Sunshine Pictures Ltd ended on 20 August 2026. The public issue received a strong response from investors. According to Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status, the book-building issue was subscribed to around 105 times its size. This led to a bullish grey-market sentiment. According to market observers, Sunshine Pictures' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹75, signalling more than 20% listing pop.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market today. This means Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP today is ₹75, which is more than 20% of the upper price band of Sunshine Pictures IPO. So, the grey market is signalling more than 20% listing gain for the lucky allottees receiving the company shares through the share allotment process.
After the bidding ended, the public issue had been booked 105.81 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 56.60 times, and the NII segment had been filled 197.04 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 123.52 times.
In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue must list on the bourses within three days after the end of bidding. So, the most likely Sunshine Pictures IPO listing date is 25 August 2026. Therefore, the Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment date is most likely 21 August 2026. So, finalisation of the share allotment can be announced any time soon.
Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Sunshine Pictures IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html, and check the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the direct MUFG Intime India link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;
2] Select ‘Sunshine Pictures Ltd’ in the company space;
3] Enter your PAN details, and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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