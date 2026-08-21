Subscribe

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP signals 20% listing pop. Here's how to check allotment status online

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of 75 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated21 Aug 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Advertisement
Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status: In the three days of bidding from 18 to 20 August 2026, the public issue was subscribed over 105 times of the issue size.
Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status: In the three days of bidding from 18 to 20 August 2026, the public issue was subscribed over 105 times of the issue size.(Photo: Courtesy company website)
AI Quick Read

Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering of film maker Vipul Shah and wife Shefali Shah-promoted company Sunshine Pictures Ltd ended on 20 August 2026. The public issue received a strong response from investors. According to Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status, the book-building issue was subscribed to around 105 times its size. This led to a bullish grey-market sentiment. According to market observers, Sunshine Pictures' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 75, signalling more than 20% listing pop.

Advertisement

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP today

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of 75 in the grey market today. This means Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP today is 75, which is more than 20% of the upper price band of Sunshine Pictures IPO. So, the grey market is signalling more than 20% listing gain for the lucky allottees receiving the company shares through the share allotment process.

Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status

After the bidding ended, the public issue had been booked 105.81 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 56.60 times, and the NII segment had been filled 197.04 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 123.52 times.

Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment date

In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue must list on the bourses within three days after the end of bidding. So, the most likely Sunshine Pictures IPO listing date is 25 August 2026. Therefore, the Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment date is most likely 21 August 2026. So, finalisation of the share allotment can be announced any time soon.

Advertisement

Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment links

Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Sunshine Pictures IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited.

For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html, and check the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO allotment status online.

Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status check Bigshare

1] Log in at the direct MUFG Intime India link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select ‘Sunshine Pictures Ltd’ in the company space;

3] Enter your PAN details, and

4] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Advertisement

Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;

2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;

3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

IPOIPO SubscriptionStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOSunshine Pictures IPO GMP signals 20% listing pop. Here's how to check allotment status online
Advertisement
Read Next Story