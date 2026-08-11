Sunshine Pictures IPO price band fixed at ₹342- ₹360 per share. Check date, size, & other key details

Sunshine Pictures IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 18 and will close on Thursday, August 20. The bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to take place a day earlier, on Monday, August 17.

The ₹282 crore public offering comprises a fresh issue of up to 48,00,034 equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 30,37,157 equity shares. Following the issue, the company’s implied market capitalisation is estimated to be between ₹1,065 crore and ₹1,121 crore.

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The company has fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 41 shares, with bids thereafter accepted in multiples of 41 shares. At the lower price band, the minimum investment for a retail investor will be ₹14,022, while at the upper price band, it will be ₹14,760.

The Sunshine Pictures IPO has reserved 50% of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15% is allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The basis of allotment for the Sunshine Pictures IPO is expected to be finalised on August 21. Meanwhile, the shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 25.

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GYR Capital Advisors is the Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) for the Sunshine Pictures IPO. Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

About the company Sunshine Pictures Limited, incorporated in 2007, is a film and content production company involved in the conceptualisation, creation, development, production, marketing, and distribution of films, television serials, and web series.

The company is a technology-led content creator focused on producing commercially viable and innovative projects. Its operations span script development, content production, intellectual property creation, monetisation of rights, and distribution.

Its portfolio includes commercially successful films such as Force, Commando, Holiday, Force 2, Commando 2, and The Kerala Story, several of which have also explored socially relevant themes.

To date, Sunshine Pictures has produced 10 commercial films, including six co-productions, along with two web series, two television serials, and one short film. It is currently co-producing two films with Jio Studios and is also producing a web series for Doordarshan.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.