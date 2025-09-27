Sunsky Logistics IPO: BSE SME IPO opens soon — Price band, date, other details you should know

Upcoming SME IPO: Integrated logistics solutions provider Sunsky Logistics Ltd. is set to open its IPO (Intial Public Offering) next week. The Sunsky Logistics IPO will open on Tuesday, September 30 for investors, as the company seeks to rake up funds through the primary markets.

Sunsky Logistics provides third-party logistics services, including freight forwarding, customs clearance, door-to-door delivery, inland transportation, and project cargo handling.

Here is everything you need to know about the BSE SME IPO.

Sunsky Logistics IPO: 10 things to know 1. Sunsky Logistics IPO Date: Sunsky Logistics IPO is set to open September 30. The BSE SME IPO will close on October 3, after a bidding period of three days.

2. Sunsky Logistics IPO price band: The company has fixed the price band of the issue at ₹46 per share with a face value of ₹2 each, making it a fixed price issue.

3. Sunsky Logistics IPO book runner, registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the BSE SME issue. The book runner is Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited.

4. Sunsky Logistics IPO lot size and minimum investment: The BSE SME IPO has a lot size of 3,000 shares for a single bid. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) must buy a minimum of 3 lots while retail investors are required to buy 2 lots. The minimum investment for retail investors is ₹2,76,000, while for HNIs it is ₹4,14,000.

5. Sunsky Logistics IPO offer details: Sunsky Logistics IPO is a fixed price public issue amounting to ₹16.84 crore. It is an entirely fresh issue of 37 lakh shares, to be listed at the BSE SME. Post-IPO, the promoter holding of the company will go down from 95 per cent to 67.5 per cent.

6. Sunsky Logistics IPO objective: The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for the purchase of flatbed trailers, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, meet the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

7. Sunsky Logistics IPO allotment: Share allotment of the Sunsky Logistics IPO will be done on Monday, October 6. Refunds to investors who do not receive a lot will be initiated on October 7, while credit of shares to demat accounts of successful investors will also be done on the same day.

8. Sunsky Logistics IPO listing date: Shares of Sunsky Logistics Ltd are expected to list on Wednesday, October 8. The shares will list on the BSE SME platform.

9. Sunsky Logistics IPO reservations: According to the draft papers, the company plans to allocate up to 17,46,000 equity shares to individual investors, and 17,28,000 to other investors. As many as 1,86,000 equity shares have been reserved for the market maker portion.

10. Sunsky Logistics IPO GMP: As of Saturday, September 27, Sunsky Logistics IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at ₹0. This indicates a flat listing of the shares at ₹46.