Super Iron Foundry share price made a muted debut on BSE SME today. Super Iron Foundry share price today opened at ₹107.95, which is 0.05% lower than the issue price of ₹108.

Super Iron Foundry IPO began accepting subscriptions on Tuesday, March 11, and remained open until Thursday, March 13. Super Iron Foundry IPO price band was set at ₹108 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors could place bids for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, with additional bids in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter. Super Iron Foundry IPO subscription status was 1.56 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

Established in July 1988, Super Iron Foundry Limited specializes in the production of municipal castings, ductile iron pipe fittings, automotive castings, agricultural castings (such as rollers and crosskills), railway castings, and cast-iron counterweights.

The company offers a diverse array of products, including Municipal Castings, Ductile Iron Pipe Fittings, Ductile Iron Automotive Castings, Ductile Iron Agricultural Castings (rollers and crosskills), Railway Castings, Cast Iron Counterweights, and Screw Piles. The firm is engaged in global manufacturing and exporting of various covers, ensuring compliance with international standards like EN124. Their products are utilized in the automotive and agricultural industries, highlighting the importance of weight distribution and stability.

With a state-of-the-art robotic manufacturing facility, the company assures quality and sustainability, establishing itself as the go-to provider for clients seeking all-inclusive casting solutions. The company has delivered design solutions and castings for significant projects in the Middle East, such as the New Hamad Port Project, the New Turkish Air Base, airport expansions in Oman, Dubai South, the Lusail FIFA Stadium, and Al Barwah in Doha.

The company's production facility and warehouse are situated in Durgapur, West Bengal, spanning an area of around 20 acres.

According to the Prospectus, the company's listed competitors include Bhagwati Autocast Ltd (which has a P/E of 20.40) and Universal Auto Foundry Ltd (with a P/E of 79.10).

Super Iron Foundry IPO details Super Iron Foundry IPO worth ₹68.05 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 63,01,200 equity shares. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The Super Iron Foundry IPO aims to utilise the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, such as meeting the company's working capital requirements, settling or prepaying certain borrowings incurred by the company, either in whole or in part, and for general corporate functions.

Horizon Management Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Super Iron Foundry IPO, while Link Intime India Private Limited is responsible for the issue's registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited acts as the market maker for Super Iron Foundry's inaugural public offering.

Super Iron Foundry IPO GMP today Super Iron Foundry IPO GMP today is +3. This indicates Super Iron Foundry share price was trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Super Iron Foundry share price is indicated at ₹111 apiece, which is 2.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹108.

According to the grey market activities over the past 14 sessions, the current GMP of ₹3 is indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached is ₹15.00, as reported by investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.