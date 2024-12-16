Supreme Facility Management IPO: The allotment status for Supreme Facility Management's initial public offer (IPO) is likely to be out on Monday, December 16. The IPO, which garnered a strong response from investors, opened on December 11 and closed on December 13.

At the end of the three-day bidding process, Supreme Facility Management IPO was subscribed 27.01 times, with the retail portion booked 42.5 times, the NII portion 15.7 times and the QIB portion 8.24 times.

Supreme Facility Management IPO was priced in the band of ₹72-76 per share, with the company looking to raise ₹50 crore at the upper end of the IPO price. The issue was entirely a fresh share sale of 65.79 lakh shares.

Retail investors could apply a minimum for one lot of 1600 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1,21,600.

Supreme Facility Management IPO: Steps to check allotment status To check the allotment status of Supreme Facility Management IPO, investors need to head to the website of either Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue, or NSE.

How to check Supreme Facility Management IPO on Kfin Tech To check the status of Supreme Facility Management IPO on Kfin Technologies' website, follow these steps:

1. Head to the Kfin Tech's website

2. From the dropdown, select the name of the IPO

3. Enter either of the details - application number, demat account or PAN details

4. Enter Captcha and then hit Submit

How to check Supreme Facility Management IPO on NSE To check the status of Supreme Facility Management IPO on NSE, follow these steps:

1. Go to the NSE website

2. Sign up by entering your details and click Submit

3. Select the IPO from the list

4. To check the allotment status, enter your IPO application number

5. Click the Submit button

Supreme Facility Management IPO GMP The grey market premium for Supreme Facility Management IPO stood at ₹24, suggesting that company shares are trading ₹24 higher than the IPO price of ₹76. At the prevailing GMP, Supreme Facility Management shares could list at ₹100 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 32% over the issue price. Supreme Facility Management IPO GMP has traded steadily over since a week.

About Supreme Facility Management Supreme Facility Management is a services provider that offers Integrated Facility Management (IFM) and other support services to various industries. Its IFM services include:

- Soft services like housekeeping, cleaning, disinfecting, pest control, gardening, and facade cleaning.

- Hard services such as maintenance, repair, and management of electrical, plumbing, and other building systems.

- Staffing services, where it provides workers for various support tasks.