The initial public offering (IPO) of Supreme Facility Management, a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), was subscribed 1.77 times on the first day of bidding.

Supreme Facility Management IPO is offering 65,79,200 shares as part of the public issue. The company reserved 28,12,800 shares or 42.75% for retail investors, 6,25,600 shares or 9.51% for qualified institutions (QIB), 28,11,200 shares or 42.73% for non-institutional investors ( NIIs).

Supreme Facility Management IPO details The SME IPO opened for public issue on December, 11 and will close on December, 13. The allotment for the SME IPO is expected to be finalised on December 16. Supreme Facility Management IPO is scheduled to tentatively list on NSE SME on December 18, 2024.

Supreme Facility Management IPO subscription status On Day 1, Supreme Facility Management IPO subscribed 1.77 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.13, while the portion reserved for NIIs was booked 0.56 times, and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.06 times, according to Chittorgarh.com.

The minimum lot size is 1600 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,21,600. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots or 3,200 shares, which is around ₹2,43,200.

Supreme Facility Management IPO last GMP today is ₹24, according to investorgain.com. The price band of the IPO is set ₹72 to ₹76 and the estimated listing price is ₹100. The expected gain or loss per share is 31.58 per cent. The company plans to raise ₹50 crore through the public issue. The book-running lead manager of the Supreme Facility Management IPO is Khandwala Securities Limited.