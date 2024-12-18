Supreme Facility Management IPO Listing: Supreme Facility Management share price made a tepid stock market debut on December 18. Supreme Facility Management shares were listed at ₹75.00 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 1.32% to the issue price of ₹76 per share.

Supreme Facility Management IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company are listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Supreme Facility Management IPO listing was below the street expectations. This is because Supreme Facility Management IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, ahead of share listing was ₹24 per share, indicating a listing premium of around 32%, according to stock market observers.

Supreme Facility Management IPO Details Supreme Facility Management IPO opened for subscription on December 11, and closed on December 13. The IPO allotment was finalized on December 16 and the Supreme Facility Management IPO listing date is today, December 18. Supreme Facility Management shares are listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹50 crore from the book-built issue which comprised entirely a fresh issue of 65.79 lakh shares. Supreme Facility Management IPO price band was ₹72 to ₹76 per share.

Supreme Facility Management IPO was subscribed 27.01 times in total, as per NSE data. The public issue was subscribed 42.5 times in the retail category, 8.24 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 15.7 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

The company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds towards funding its working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Khandwala Securities is the book running lead manager of the Supreme Facility Management IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.