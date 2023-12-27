Supreme Power Equipment IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd received robust response from investors across the category as the issue was subscribed more than 262 times. As the bidding for Supreme Power IPO has ended, investors now await the Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Supreme Power Equipment IPO was launched on December 21 and concluded on December 26. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalized today, Wednesday, December 27.

Supreme Power Equipment IPO is an SME IPO and the shares will list on NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date fixed on December 29.

Also Read: Happy Forgings share price lists with 17.8% premium at ₹1001.25 apiece on BSE

The ₹46.67 crore worth Supreme Power Equipment IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 71.8 lakh shares sold at a price band of ₹61 to ₹65 per equity share.

The investors can check Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar’s website and also on the NSE website.

Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the Supreme Power IPO registrar. Applicants of the IPO can find out if they have been issued shares and the number of shares allotted through the basis of allotment.

The company will initiate refund of the application money to the investors who have not been allotted shares. The investors whose IPO bids were accepted will get Supreme Power Equipment shares credited in their demat accounts.

Also Read: Azad Engineering IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of allotment status as focus shifts to listing date

Applicants of Supreme Power Equipment shares can check the Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Purva Sharegistry India by following the below steps.

Steps to check Supreme Power IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India website:

Step 1 - Visit the registrar Purva Sharegistry India’s website by clicking this link: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Supreme Power Equipment Limited" in the “Select Company" dropbox.

Step 3 - Select one of the two options to check the status: Application No or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Click on ‘Search’ button.

Your Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

You can also check the Supreme Power IPO allotment status on the NSE website.

Steps to check Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment on NSE website:

Step 1 - Visit NSE's official website page - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 - Select the ‘Click here to sign up’ option and register with PAN.

Step 3 - Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 - Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

The Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment status will be visible.

Also Read: HRH Next Services IPO: Check out price band, date, size and other important details

Supreme Power Equipment IPO GMP Today

Supreme Power Equipment IPO GMP today is ₹50 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Supreme Power Equipment shares are trading higher by ₹50 apiece than their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the Supreme Power IPO grey market premium today and the issue price, Supreme Power Equipment shares estimated listing price is ₹115 apiece, which is at 76.92% premium to the IPO price of ₹65 per share.

Also Read: Innova Captab IPO allotment expected soon. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status on BSE, registrar's website

Supreme Power Equipment IPO Subscription Status

Supreme Power IPO received robust demand from investors as the issue has been subscribed 262.60 times in total. The IPO received bids for 114.96 crore shares as against 43.78 lakh shares on the offer.

The IPO was booked 264.48 times in the retail category and 88.98 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ category (QIB). It received 489.10 times subscription for the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion.

Read all IPO-related news here

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!