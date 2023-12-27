Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, how to check status
Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today. The IPO was launched on December 21 and concluded on December 26.
Supreme Power Equipment IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd received robust response from investors across the category as the issue was subscribed more than 262 times. As the bidding for Supreme Power IPO has ended, investors now await the Supreme Power Equipment IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.
