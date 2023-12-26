Supreme Power Equipment IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd was launched on December 21 and has been receiving strong response from investors. Supreme Power IPO is an SME IPO and will close today, December 26.

Supreme Power Equipment is a power transformer manufacturing company. Supreme Power Equipment IPO is proposed for listing on NSE SME platform.

Also Read: Happy Forgings IPO to list tomorrow: Here's what GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing

Let’s take a look at Supreme Power Equipment IPO subscription status, GMP today and other key details.

Supreme Power Equipment IPO Subscription Status

Supreme Power IPO has been subscribed 129.19 times so far on December 26, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 56.56 crore shares as against 43.78 lakh shares on the offer, as per data till 2:30 pm.

The IPO received 171.09 times subscription in the retail category, 26.88 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ category (QIB), and 167.73 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion so far.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Supreme Power Equipment IPO GMP Today

Supreme Power IPO GMP today is ₹66 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Supreme Power Equipment shares are trading at a premium of 66 apiece on the grey market.

Looking at the Supreme Power Equipment IPO GMP today and the issue price, the Supreme Power Equipment shares’ estimated listing price is ₹131 apiece, which is a premium of 101.54% to the issue price of ₹65 per share.

Also Read: AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO: Check GMP, review, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know

Supreme Power Equipment IPO Details

Supreme Power Equipment IPO opened for subscription on December 21 and will today, on December 26. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 27, while Supreme Power Equipment IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 29.

Supreme Power Equipment IPO size is ₹46.67 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 71.8 lakh shares. The company has fixed the Supreme Power Equipment IPO price band at ₹61 to ₹65 per equity share.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Supreme Power Equipment IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO-related news here

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!