Supreme Power Equipment IPO Day 3: Check GMP, subscription status, other key details as SME IPO closes today
Supreme Power Equipment IPO size is ₹46.67 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 71.8 lakh shares. The company has fixed the Supreme Power Equipment IPO price band at ₹61 to ₹65 per equity share.
Supreme Power Equipment IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd was launched on December 21 and has been receiving strong response from investors. Supreme Power IPO is an SME IPO and will close today, December 26.
