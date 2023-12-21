Supreme Power Equipment IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details of NSE SME issue in 10 points
Supreme Power Equipment IPO GMP: Shares of the engineering company are available at a premium of ₹54 in grey market today, say market observers
Supreme Power Equipment IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Supreme Power Equipment Limited has opened for subscription today and it will remain open for subscribers till 26th December 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME platform and it aims to raise 46.67 crore via issuance of fresh shares. The transformer and generator company has fixed Supreme Power Equipment IPO price band at ₹61 to ₹65 per equity share.
