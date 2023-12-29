Supreme Power Equipment share price lists at ₹98 on NSE. SME stock hits 5% upper circuit after giving over 50% return
Supreme Power Equipment share price listed on NSE SME platform at ₹98 per equity share, delivering over 50 epr cent listing gain to allottees
Supreme Power Equipment share price opened on NSE SME platform at a whopping 50.77 per cent premium during Friday dealings. The SME stock opened on NSE at ₹98 per share levels over the issue price of ₹61 to ₹65 per equity share.
