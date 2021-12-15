Supriya Lifescience Ltd today said it has raised ₹315 crore from anchor investors before the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under the Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Supriya Lifescience Limited, 1,14,96,351 equity shares have been subscribed today at ₹274/- per equity share," the company said, adding that transaction aggregates to around ₹315 crore.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Reliance General Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Dovetail India Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust, Malabar India Fund, and Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd are among the anchor investors.

Out of the total allocation of 1,14,96,351 shares to the anchor investors, 20,07,342 shares i.e 17.46 per cent of total allocation was allocated to one domestic mutual fund -- Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd.

Supriya Lifescience's IPO will open for bidding on December 16, 2021. The three-day IPO will conclude on December 20.

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹265 to ₹274 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples of 54 equity shares thereafter.

The company plans to raise funds aggregating up to ₹700 crore. The Supriya Lifescience IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹500 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

Currently, the promoter holds 99.26 per cent stake in the company and the promoter group owns 0.72 per cent.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

As of October 31, 2021, the company had product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the public issue.

With PTI inputs

