Supriya Lifescience IPO: GMP rises ahead of shares listing

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.51 times on the last day of share sale that concluded on December 20. The finalization of basis of share allotment of Supriya Lifescience IPO was completed last week and the company's shares are expected to list this week on Tuesday, December 28 on the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE.

According to market observers, Supriya Lifescience shares premium (GMP) has surged to ₹150 in the grey market today, as compared to around ₹135 in the previous sessions. The grey market is an unofficial platform, wherein trading starts after the announcement of IPO price band till the listing of shares.

According to market observers, Supriya Lifescience shares premium (GMP) has surged to ₹150 in the grey market today, as compared to around ₹135 in the previous sessions. The grey market is an unofficial platform, wherein trading starts after the announcement of IPO price band till the listing of shares. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Supriya Lifescience's initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹500 crore. It had a price range of ₹265-274 per share. The company had raised ₹315 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development. As of October 31, 2021, the company had product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic.

