Supriya Lifescience IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Supriya Lifescience IPO is expected to take place on Thursday, December 23, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on December 27. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.