Supriya Lifescience IPO: After announcement of share allocation, all eyes are now set on the Supriya Lifescience IPO listing date, which is most likely on 28th December 2021. In fact, after announcement of allotment status, some allottees are looking at the grey market because grey market gives an idea about the listing gain, which an allottee can expect. As per the market observers, shares of Supriya Lifescience are available at a premium of ₹135 in the grey market today. They said that such a high grey market premium (GMP) indicates that one can expect strong listing of Supriya Lifescience shares.

Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP

According to market observers, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹135, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹140. However, market observers maintained that such a high GMP after the announcement of share allocation indicates strong listing gain for the lucky allottees. They went on to add that in the last 5 days, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP has remained in the range of ₹120 to ₹150 that reflects that Supriya Lifescience shares have settled down in the grey market in this range. They also maintained that if the grey market continues to hold its bullish sentiment, then there can be some more upside bounce in the stock post-listing.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers maintained that GMP is an indication that how much listing gain is being expected by the grey market. As Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹135, it simply means that grey market is expecting that Supriya Lifescience shares would make its debut at around ₹409 ( ₹274 + ₹135), which is around 50 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹274 per equity share.

However, stock market experts cautioned that GMP is an unofficial data, which involves even those people who have high stakes involved in the public issue. So, the rise in GMP can be artificial and hence it's better to rely on the fundamentals of the company. They said that GMP has nothing to do with the financials of the company and hence it should be treated as short term artificial sentiment and nothing more.

Speaking on the financials of Supriya Lifescience IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Supriya Life Sciences has diverse offering in therapeutic segments offering 38 APIs in the segment. The company has export oriented operations which generates over 75 per cent of its revenue. On the operational front, there is visible growth in top and bottom line as the revenue grew over 22.78 per cent, EBITDA over 62 per cent and PAT grew over 68 per cent from FY20 to FY21."

