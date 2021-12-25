Supriya Lifescience IPO: GMP signals strong listing after allotment of shares

According to market observers, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹135, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹140. However, market observers maintained that such a high GMP after the announcement of share allocation indicates strong listing gain for the lucky allottees. They went on to add that in the last 5 days, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP has remained in the range of ₹120 to ₹150 that reflects that Supriya Lifescience shares have settled down in the grey market in this range. They also maintained that if the grey market continues to hold its bullish sentiment, then there can be some more upside bounce in the stock post-listing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}