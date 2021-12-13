Supriya Lifescience IPO to open this week, price band at 265- 274 per share

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience will open for bidding on December 16, 2021. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 20. The bidding for anchor investors will open on December 15, according to the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs. 265 to Rs. 274 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples of 54 equity shares thereafter.

The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs. 265 to Rs. 274 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples of 54 equity shares thereafter.

The company plans to raise funds aggregating up to ₹700 crore. The Supriya Lifescience IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 200 crore and offer for sale aggregating up to Rs. 500 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the promoter holds 99.26% stake in the company and the promoter group owns 0.72 per cent shareholding in the firm. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repaying debt and general corporate purposes.

About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of October 31, 2021, the company had product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the public issue. (With PTI Inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

