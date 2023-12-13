Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Price band fixed at ₹340-360 per share; GMP, issue details, more
Suraj Estate Developers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20.
Suraj Estate IPO price band: The Suraj Estate Developers IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Suraj Estate Developers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. The allocation to anchor investors for the Suraj Estate Developers IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 15.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started