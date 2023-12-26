Suraj Estate Developers share price debuts with 5.55% discount at ₹340 on NSE
Suraj Estate Developers' share price today made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, it was listed at ₹340 per share, 5.55 percent lower than the issue price of ₹360, and on the BSE, the stock was listed at ₹343.80 apiece, a 4.5 percent discount.
