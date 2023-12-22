Suraj Estate Developers IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd concluded on Wednesday, December 20, and had witnessed strong demand from investors. The Suraj Estate IPO allotment has been finalised and investors can now check their allotment status online.

The investors who applied for the issue can check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on the website of IPO registrar and also on the website of stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Suraj Estate IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Applicants in the public offer can find out if they have been issued shares, through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

The company will initiate refunds to the applicants who have not been issued shares, while credit the shares on the demat accounts of those getting allotted. Suraj Estate IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26, on BSE and NSE.

If you applied for the Suraj Estate shares, you can check the Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd by following the below steps.

Steps to check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies website:

Step 1 - Visit the registrar Kfin Technologies’ website by clicking this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Suraj Estate Limited" in the “Select IPO" dropbox.

Step 3 - Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Enter the Captcha and click Submit.

Your Suraj Estate IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

You can also check the Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Steps to check Suraj Estate IPO allotment on BSE website:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The Suraj Estate IPO allotment status will be visible.

Suraj Estate IPO GMP Today

Suraj Estate IPO GMP today is ₹20 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Suraj Estate Developers shares are trading higher by ₹20 in the grey market than their IPO price.

Considering the GMP today and the issue price, Suraj Estate shares estimated listing price is ₹380 apiece, which is at 5.56% premium to the IPO price of ₹360 per share.

Suraj Estate IPO Details

The ₹400 crore worth Suraj Estate Developers IPO was launched on December 18. The bidding for the issue ended on December 20. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.11 crore equity shares sold at a price band of ₹340 to ₹360 per share.

ITI Capital Ltd and Anand Rathi Securities are the book running lead managers of the Suraj Estate Developers IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Suraj Estate Developers IPO was subscribed 16.57 times during the subscription period. The public issue was subscribed 9.85 times in the retail category and 25.74 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was subscribed 20.02 times.

