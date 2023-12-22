Suraj Estate IPO allotment finalised. GMP, how to check status on BSE, registrar's website
Suraj Estate IPO Allotment Status: The investors who applied for the issue can check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on the website of IPO registrar and also on the website of stock exchanges BSE and NSE.
Suraj Estate Developers IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd concluded on Wednesday, December 20, and had witnessed strong demand from investors. The Suraj Estate IPO allotment has been finalised and investors can now check their allotment status online.
