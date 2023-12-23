Suraj Estate IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, how to check status online

comScore
Suraj Estate IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at official registrar's website

Suraj Estate IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mufti brand's patent company Suraj Estate Developers Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the book build issue — Link Intime Private Limited. 

After declaration of Suraj Estate IPO allotment, focus has now shifted towards Suraj Estate IPO listing date, which has been fixed on 26th December 2023.

Suraj Estate IPO listing date

As per the information avilable in BSE notice, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."

Suraj Estate IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, after announcement of Suraj Estate IPO allotment status, shares of the real estate company have remained strong in unlisted stock market

According to share market observers, Suraj Estate shares are available at a premium of 26 in grey market today. This means, Suraj Estate IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 26, which signals that grey market is expecting that Suraj Estate IPO listing price would be around 386 ( 360 + 26). 

So, the unlisted stock market is signaling 7 per cent listing gain for allottees after declaration of Suraj Estate IPO allotment status.

Suraj Estate IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, an applicant can check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. However, for more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link In time portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status online.

Suraj Estate IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's allotment status on BSE webiste, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Suraj Estate Developers Lmited IPO;

3] Enter Suraj Estate IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Suraj Estate IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Suraj Estate IPO allotment status check Link Intime

To check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on Link Intime, one needs to login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Suraj Estate Developers Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Suraj Estate IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Published: 23 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST
