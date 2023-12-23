Suraj Estate IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, how to check status online
Suraj Estate IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at official registrar's website
Suraj Estate IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mufti brand's patent company Suraj Estate Developers Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the book build issue — Link Intime Private Limited.
