Suraj Estate IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see a positive debut of shares
Suraj Estate IPO GMP today: Shares of the realty company are available at a premium of ₹22 in grey market today, say market observers
Suraj Estate IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Suraj Estate share price will list on BSE and NSE during Tuesday deals in special pre open session. Suraj Estate IPO listing will take place in 'B' group of securities.
