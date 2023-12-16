Suraj Estate IPO opens on Monday. GMP, price, date, other details of upcoming IPO
Suraj Estate IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹56 in grey market today, say market observers
Suraj Estate IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited is opening for subscription on 18th December 2023 and it will remain open till 20th December 2023. This means, Suraj Estate IPO date of subscription will begin on Monday next week and it will end on Wednesday next week. The realty company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹400 crore from its initial offer via issuance of 11,111,111 fresh shares.
