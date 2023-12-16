Suraj Estate IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited is opening for subscription on 18th December 2023 and it will remain open till 20th December 2023. This means, Suraj Estate IPO date of subscription will begin on Monday next week and it will end on Wednesday next week. The realty company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹400 crore from its initial offer via issuance of 11,111,111 fresh shares.

Suraj Estate IPO is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and its shares are available for trade in grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available at a premium of ₹56 in grey market today.

Important Suraj Estate IPO details

Here we list out important details of the upcoming IPO:

1] Suraj Estate IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹56 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Suraj Estate IPO price: The real estate company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share.

3] Suraj Estate IPO date: The public issue will open for subscription on 18th December 2023 and it will remain open till 20th December 2023.

4] Suraj Estate IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹400 crore from this public issue via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Suraj Estate IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 41 company shares.

6] Suraj Estate IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, most likely date for share allocation is 21st December 2023.

7] Suraj Estate IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

8] Suraj Estate IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Suraj Estate IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 26th December 2023.

10] Suraj Estate IPO lead managers: ITI Capital and Anand Rathi Securities have been appointed as lead managers of this public issue.

