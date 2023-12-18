Suraj Estate IPO opens today: GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?
Suraj Estate Developers IPO GMP: Shares of the real estate company are available at a premium of ₹70 in grey market today, say market observers
Suraj Estate IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited has opened today and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Suraj Estate IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week. The realty company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹400 crore from its initial offer via issuance of fresh shares.
