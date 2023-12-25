Suraj Estate IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of listing date
Suraj Estate IPO GMP today: Shares of the real estate company are available at a premium of ₹18 in grey market today, say market observers
Suraj Estate IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd has been fixed on 26th December 2023. As per the information available on BSE website, Suraj Estate share price will list on BSE and NSE on 26th December 2023 in 'B' group of securities. Suraj Estate IPO listing will take place in a special pre open session during Tuesday deals this week.
