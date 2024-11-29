Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Integrated diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is set to open for public subscription on November 29 and will conclude on December 3. The shares will be available in a price range of ₹420 to ₹441 each. On Thursday, the company announced that it has raised ₹254 crore from anchor investors, just a day before the opening of its initial share sale for public subscription.
The IPO of the Kolkata-based company includes an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 19,189,330 equity shares valued at ₹846.25 crore at the upper end of the price band. This offering is made by promoters and investor shareholders, with no new issue component involved.
As part of the OFS, the following stakeholders will sell their shares: promoters Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and Satish Kumar Verma, as well as investors OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd, Munna Lal Kejriwal, and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal.
Since this issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds; all the funds will go to the selling shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the company's market capitalisation is approximately ₹2,300 crore.
Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹441 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
