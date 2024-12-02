Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 12% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, more
LIVE UPDATES

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 12% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, more

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Suraksha Diagnostic IPO subscription status was 11% on the first bidding day. The initial share sale, valued at 846 crore, will close on December 3. The shares are priced between 420 and 441 each.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Suraksha Diagnostic IPO opened on November 29 with a price band of ₹420 to ₹441 per share. Check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today.Premium
Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Suraksha Diagnostic IPO opened on November 29 with a price band of 420 to 441 per share. Check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd was 11% subscribed on the first day of the share sale, which took place on Friday. The portion allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was 20% subscribed, while non-institutional investors received a subscription of 4%, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On Thursday, Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd, an integrated diagnostic chain, announced that it has raised 254 crore from anchor investors.

The initial share sale, valued at 846 crore, will close on December 3. Shares are priced between 420 and 441 each.

The Kolkata-based company's IPO includes an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 19,189,330 equity shares, worth 846.25 crore at the upper end of the price range. This sale will be conducted by promoters and investor shareholders, with no new shares being issued.

Suraksha Diagnostic provides a comprehensive solution for pathology and radiology testing, as well as medical consultation services. This is facilitated through a broad operational network that includes a central reference laboratory, eight satellite laboratories, and 194 customer touchpoints. These touchpoints consist of 48 diagnostic centers and 146 sample collection centers, primarily operated as franchises, across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya, as of March 31, 2024.

02 Dec 2024, 10:03:32 AM IST

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Check out the firm's business strategy 

1. Increase the number and scale of projects through prequalification.

2. Expand our geographical reach.

3. Develop plans to bid for Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

4. Introduce new initiatives focused on "Waste to Energy" within our projects.

5. Take advantage of government policy initiatives in the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and Water Supply and Sanitation Projects (WSSP) sectors.

02 Dec 2024, 09:46:17 AM IST

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Here's what Marwadi Shares and Finance says about the issue 

“We assign “Subscribe" rating to this IPO as the company has in house designing, engineering and execution team, diversified Order Book of projects across India. Also, it is available at reasonable valuation as compared to its peer," the brokerage said. 

02 Dec 2024, 09:31:53 AM IST

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Check out GMP ahead of the second bidding day 

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 441 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

