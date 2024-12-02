LIVE UPDATES

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 12% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, more

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Suraksha Diagnostic IPO subscription status was 11% on the first bidding day. The initial share sale, valued at ₹ 846 crore, will close on December 3. The shares are priced between ₹ 420 and ₹ 441 each.