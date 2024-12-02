Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd was 11% subscribed on the first day of the share sale, which took place on Friday. The portion allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was 20% subscribed, while non-institutional investors received a subscription of 4%, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
On Thursday, Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd, an integrated diagnostic chain, announced that it has raised ₹254 crore from anchor investors.
The initial share sale, valued at ₹846 crore, will close on December 3. Shares are priced between ₹420 and ₹441 each.
The Kolkata-based company's IPO includes an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 19,189,330 equity shares, worth ₹846.25 crore at the upper end of the price range. This sale will be conducted by promoters and investor shareholders, with no new shares being issued.
Suraksha Diagnostic provides a comprehensive solution for pathology and radiology testing, as well as medical consultation services. This is facilitated through a broad operational network that includes a central reference laboratory, eight satellite laboratories, and 194 customer touchpoints. These touchpoints consist of 48 diagnostic centers and 146 sample collection centers, primarily operated as franchises, across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya, as of March 31, 2024.
“We assign “Subscribe" rating to this IPO as the company has in house designing, engineering and execution team, diversified Order Book of projects across India. Also, it is available at reasonable valuation as compared to its peer," the brokerage said.
Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹441 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.