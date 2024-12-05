Suraksha Diagnostic IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, December 6). Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Wednesday, December 4). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Thursday, December 5. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

The Integrated Diagnostic Chain Company launched its IPO for subscription from Friday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 3. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 1.41 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 1.74 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 95%. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO subscription status stood at 1.27 times, as reported by the BSE.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO price band was set in the range of ₹420 to ₹441 apiece of the face value of ₹2. Bids could be placed for multiples of 34 shares, or at least 34 shares.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today Let's check what does Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today is +13. This indicates Suraksha Diagnostic share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Suraksha Diagnostic shares was ₹454 apiece, which is 2.95% higher than the IPO price of ₹441.

Based on the recent data from the last 11 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO has shown an upward trend in its GMP, indicating a strong listing is expected. The GMP has ranged from a low of ₹0 to a high of ₹13, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO details The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), consisting of the sale of up to 19,189,330 equity shares by the selling shareholders. Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and Satish Kumar Verma are among the promoter selling shareholders. Additionally, OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Limited, Munna Lal Kejriwal, and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal are among the investor selling shareholders. Since this IPO is an OFS, all proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostic IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd serves as the registrar for this issue.