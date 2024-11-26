Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Price band set at ₹420-441 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO price band: The Suraksha Diagnostic Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹420 to ₹441 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Suraksha Diagnostic IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, November 29, and will close on Tuesday, December 3. The allocation to anchor investors for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 28.

The floor price and the cap price are 210 times and 220.5 times the face value of the equity shares. The Suraksha Diagnostic IPO lot size is 34 equity shares and in multiples of 34 equity shares thereafter.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Suraksha Diagnostic IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, December 4, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, December 5, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Suraksha Diagnostic share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, December 6.

Suraksha Diagnostic stands out as an innovative, technology-driven diagnostic chain. The company excels in delivering integrated solutions for pathology and radiology services, along with medical consultancy, through its extensive operational network.

With a diverse range of over 2,300 tests spanning multiple specialties and disciplines, Suraksha Diagnostic is well-equipped to meet a variety of healthcare needs. Additionally, the company enhances patient experience by offering both online and offline medical consultation services. Operating 43 diagnostic centers that feature 120 polyclinics, Suraksha Diagnostic employs a team of more than 750 doctors, ensuring that customers receive comprehensive, high-quality care in a convenient setting.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Dr Lal PathLabs (with a P/E of 77.08), Metropolis Healthcare (with a P/E of 89.61), Thyrocare (with a P/E of 65.52), and Vijaya Diagnostic (with a P/E of 86.40).

Suraksha Diagnostic's revenue increased by 14.75%, while profit after tax (PAT) saw a significant rise of 281.32% between the financial years ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Kalpataru, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing gets SEBI nod for IPO

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO details The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), consisting of the sale of up to 19,189,330 equity shares by the selling shareholders. Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and Satish Kumar Verma are among the promoter selling shareholders. Additionally, OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Limited, Munna Lal Kejriwal, and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal are among the investor selling shareholders. Since this IPO is an OFS, all proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostic IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd serves as the registrar for this issue.