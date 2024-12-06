Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Listing: The equity shares of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd are set to make their stock market debut today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd received decent response during its subscription period. Suraksha Diagnostic IPO listing date is today, December 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 6, 2024, the equity shares of SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said.

Suraksha Diagnostic shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, December 6, and the stock will be available for trading at 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Suraksha Diagnostic IPO listing today, let us take a look at the current trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP Today Suraksha Diagnostic shares are showing a muted trend in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today ahead of listing is ₹13 per share. This indicates that Suraksha Diagnostic shares are trading higher by ₹13 than their issue price in the grey market.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Listing Price Considering the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Suraksha Diagnostic shares would be ₹454 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 3% to the IPO price of ₹441 per share.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP and stock market experts also indicate a muted listing for Suraksha Diagnostic shares.

“Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd. received a subscription rate of 1.27 times, indicating moderate investor interest. The company is set to debut on the stock exchange on December 06, 2024, and currently has a GMP of 2% with a stable performance outlook. Suraksha Diagnostic is highly valued at the upper price band compared to its peers. We thus recommend that investors who have been allocated shares hold on to the shares and closely watch how the company performs in the upcoming quarters," said Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, Stoxbox

According to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, with a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 (approximately 2.95%), it indicates the potential for a decent listing gain of 2-3%.

“Given the company's limited scale, geographic concentration, and ongoing volatile market conditions, a cautious approach is advisable. Investors may find better opportunities among established players in the diagnostics sector. Overall, we expect a moderate listing for Suraksha Diagnostics, with a potential gain of around 2-3% from the issue price," Nyati said.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Details Suraksha Diagnostic IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 29, and closed Tuesday, December 3. The IPO allotment was finalized on December 4 and the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO listing date is today, December 6. Suraksha Diagnostic shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹846.25 crore from the book-built issue at the upper-end of the IPO price band. Suraksha Diagnostic IPO price band was set at ₹420 to ₹441 per share. The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.92 crore equity share.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO was subscribed 1.27 times in total as it received bids for 1.70 crore equity shares as against 1.34 crore shares on the offer.

ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

