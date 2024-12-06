Suraksha Diagnostic Share Price Live Updates: Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is making its stock market debut today. The initial public offering (IPO) attracted overall decent interest, and today, December 6, the IPO will officially list, setting the stage for the company’s growth.
The equity shares of Suraksha Diagnostic will officially be listed and open for trading on the Exchange within the ‘B’ Group of Securities, as stated in a notice from BSE. This is an exciting opportunity for investors, as Suraksha Diagnostic shares will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on that day, with trading commencing at 10:00 AM.
The Integrated Diagnostic Chain Company successfully launched its IPO for subscription from Friday, November 29, to Tuesday, December 3, garnering a strong level of interest. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) demonstrated significant enthusiasm, subscribing to the offering 1.41 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed even greater engagement with a subscription rate of 1.74 times.
Retail investors also played an important role, achieving a subscription rate of 95%. Notably, by the third day of the IPO, the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO subscription status was reported at 1.27 times by the BSE, reflecting continued investor confidence in the market.
Suraksha Diagnostic IPO price band was set in the range of ₹420 to ₹441 apiece of the face value of ₹2. Bids could be placed for multiples of 34 shares, or at least 34 shares.
Incorporated in 2005, Suraksha Diagnostic Limited offers pathology, radiology testing and medical consultancy services.
Stay tuned for more updates
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd. received a subscription rate of 1.27 times, indicating moderate investor interest. The company is set to debut on the stock exchange on December 06, 2024, and currently has a GMP of 2% with a stable performance outlook. Suraksha Diagnostic is highly valued at the upper price band compared to its peers. We thus recommend that investors who have been allocated shares hold on to the shares and closely watch how the company performs in the upcoming quarters
Suraksha Diagnostics, primarily operating in pathology and radiology services with revenue concentrated in West Bengal, is set to list on the stock market. The IPO received modest interest with a subscription of 1.27 times, getting fully subscribed on the final day. With a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 (approximately 2.95%), it indicates the potential for a decent listing gain of 2-3%.
Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today is +13. This indicates Suraksha Diagnostic share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Suraksha Diagnostic shares was ₹454 apiece, which is 2.95% higher than the IPO price of ₹441.
Following the analysis of grey market activities from the past 12 sessions, it is clear that today's IPO grey market premium (GMP) is on the rise, signaling a robust listing ahead. According to experts at investorgain.com, the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0, while the highest stands at ₹13.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.