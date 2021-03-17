Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO: Grey market premium, other details in 10 points

10) Religare Broking in a note said: "Over the years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has been able to diversify its product portfolio into segments such as commercial vehicles, home loans and other loans but its large chuck still depends on microfinance business (MFI) (70%). Further, in Covid times, large exposure to MFI business deteriorated the bank’s assets quality. However it is expected to get normalized once collections efficiency improves. Also, SSFB has made temporary provisions to mitigate the risk. Besides, in terms of region business presence, major business (75-80% of revenue) comes from three states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha and these states were severely impacted by the pandemic. Though collections and deposits are improving, there are customer segments and businesses, which are still impacted and expected to recover gradually."