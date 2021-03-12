Suryoday Small Finance IPO price band at 303-305

“We have done a pre-IPO placement of ₹152 crore, promoters invested ₹60 crore. All put together ₹212 crore has been added to our net worth as of 31 December 2020. It will enable us to build on our capital base. It will enable us to grow not only in MFI (micro finance institution) but in other products as well. It will give us capital buffer for growth in the future," said Bhaskar Babu, managing director and chief executive officer, Suryoday Small Finance Bank.