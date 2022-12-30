SVS Ventures IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SVS Ventures Limited has opened for subscription for investors and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 4th January 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on SME SME exchange and the company aims to raise 11.24 crore from this issue via fresh issue route. The issue has been offered at a fixed price of ₹20 per equity share and a bidder will be able to apply in lots where one lot of the public issue comprises 6000 company shares.

Here we list out important SVS Ventures IPO details in 10 points:

1] SVS Ventures IPO price: The company has fixed price of the public issue at ₹20 perm equity share.

2] SVS Ventures IPO subscription date: The public issue has hit primary market today and it will remain open for subscribers till 4th January 2023.

3] SVS Ventures IPO lot size: . bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 6000 company shares.

4] SVS Ventures IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹11.24 crore from this public issue.

5] SVS Ventures IPO type: The public issue is fixed price in nature and net proceed of the offer will go to the companies balance sheet as 5,622,000 fresh issues of the company have been made available for subscribers.

6] SVS Ventures IPO allotment date: .inalisation of share allocation is expected on 9th January 2022.

7] SVS Ventures IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] SVS Ventures IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

9] SVS Ventures IPO listing date: .entative date for SVS Ventures share listing is 12th January 2022.

10] Promoter's holding: Promoter of the company Shashikant Vedprakash Sharma holds 90.49 per cent stake in the company that will go down to 66.66 per cent in post-issue phase.

