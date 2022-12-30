SVS Ventures IPO opens today. Price, other details about SME issue in 10 points2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
- SVS Ventures IPO: Subscription for the SME IPO has opened today and it will remain open till 4th January 2023
SVS Ventures IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SVS Ventures Limited has opened for subscription for investors and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 4th January 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on SME SME exchange and the company aims to raise 11.24 crore from this issue via fresh issue route. The issue has been offered at a fixed price of ₹20 per equity share and a bidder will be able to apply in lots where one lot of the public issue comprises 6000 company shares.
