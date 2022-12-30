Home / Markets / Ipo /  SVS Ventures IPO opens today. Price, other details about SME issue in 10 points

SVS Ventures IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SVS Ventures Limited has opened for subscription for investors and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 4th January 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on SME SME exchange and the company aims to raise 11.24 crore from this issue via fresh issue route. The issue has been offered at a fixed price of 20 per equity share and a bidder will be able to apply in lots where one lot of the public issue comprises 6000 company shares.

Here we list out important SVS Ventures IPO details in 10 points:

1] SVS Ventures IPO price: The company has fixed price of the public issue at 20 perm equity share.

2] SVS Ventures IPO subscription date: The public issue has hit primary market today and it will remain open for subscribers till 4th January 2023.

3] SVS Ventures IPO lot size: . bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 6000 company shares.

4] SVS Ventures IPO size: The company aims to raise 11.24 crore from this public issue.

5] SVS Ventures IPO type: The public issue is fixed price in nature and net proceed of the offer will go to the companies balance sheet as 5,622,000 fresh issues of the company have been made available for subscribers.

6] SVS Ventures IPO allotment date: .inalisation of share allocation is expected on 9th January 2022.

MINT PREMIUM See All

7] SVS Ventures IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] SVS Ventures IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

9] SVS Ventures IPO listing date: .entative date for SVS Ventures share listing is 12th January 2022.

10] Promoter's holding: Promoter of the company Shashikant Vedprakash Sharma holds 90.49 per cent stake in the company that will go down to 66.66 per cent in post-issue phase.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout