SME firm, SVS Ventures will launch its initial public offering on the last working day of 2022. The offer comprises issuance of fresh equity - 56,22,000 shares - at an issue price of ₹20 each. The company aims to raise ₹11.24 crore via the IPO route.

The issue will open on December 30, 2022 and is expected to close on January 4, 2023. The equity shares offered through this offering will be listed on the SME Platform of BSE.

The minimum trading lot size is 6,000 equity shares. Lot size is the minimum number of shares that have to be bought or sold by an investor to participate in an IPO.

The Gujarat-based small & medium enterprise is engaged in construction & real estate consultancy. It has launched residential and commercial projects in the past.

The company aims to use the proceeds from the issue to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate expenses.

Promoted by Shashikant Vedprakash Sharma,

First Overseas Capital is the lead manager and BigShare Services is the registrar to the issue.