SVS Ventures IPO: SME issue to open on December 301 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 08:01 AM IST
- The offer comprises issuance of fresh equity - 56,22,000 shares - at an issue price of ₹20 each
SME firm, SVS Ventures will launch its initial public offering on the last working day of 2022. The offer comprises issuance of fresh equity - 56,22,000 shares - at an issue price of ₹20 each. The company aims to raise ₹11.24 crore via the IPO route.
