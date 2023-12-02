Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check application status
Swashthik Plascon IPO was subscribed 15.43 times in total during the subscription period as the issue received bids for 4.86 crore equity shares as against 31.52 lakh shares on the offer.
Swashthik Plascon IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Swashthik Plascon Ltd, the PET bottles and PET preforms manufacturer, opened on November 24 and concluded on November 29. Swashthik Plascon IPO is an SME IPO and received strong response from investors. Swashthik Plascon IPO share allotment has been finalised.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started