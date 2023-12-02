Swashthik Plascon IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Swashthik Plascon Ltd, the PET bottles and PET preforms manufacturer, opened on November 24 and concluded on November 29. Swashthik Plascon IPO is an SME IPO and received strong response from investors. Swashthik Plascon IPO share allotment has been finalised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investors who applied for the issue can check Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out the number of shares allotted to them in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Swashthik Plascon shares will be listed at BSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed on December 7, Thursday.

If you have applied for the Swashthik Plascon shares, here's how to check Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status.

You can check your Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd by clicking on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Visit the above link, which will take you to Swashthik Plascon IPO registrar's website.

Step 2 Select 'Swashthik Plascon Limited' in the 'Company Selection' dropdown menu.

Step 3 Select one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Beneficiary Id, or PAN.

Step 4 Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 Enter the Captcha.

Step 6 Click on 'Search'.

Your Swashthik Plascon IPO allotment status will be visible on screen.

Swashthik Plascon IPO Subscription Swashthik Plascon IPO was subscribed 15.43 times in total during the subscription period as the issue received bids for 4.86 crore equity shares as against 31.52 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue was subscribed 13.58 times in the retail category, 3.42 times in the Qualified Institutional Investors' (QIB) category, and 35.76 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category by November 29.

Swashthik Plascon IPO GMP Today Swashthik Plascon IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹7 per share. This indicates that Swashthik Plascon shares are trading at a premium of ₹7 or 8.14% to the issue price of ₹86, market observers said.

With the GMP today, the Swashthik Plascon IPO listing price is estimated to be ₹93 per share, which is 8.14% higher than the IPO price.

Swashthik Plascon IPO Details Swashthik Plascon IPO opened for subscription on November 24 and closed on November 29. The IPO price band was set in the range of ₹80 to ₹86.

Swashthik Plascon IPO issue size was worth ₹40.76 crore, which was completely a fresh issue of 4,739,200 equity shares and there was no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offer to finance capital expenditures, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Swashthik Plascon IPO, and Shreni Shares Private Limited is the book running lead manager.

Swasthik Plascon is a producer of PET bottles for a range of uses, including household cleaning products, repellent dispensers, FMCG packaging, medicines, and alcohol. The company also makes PET preforms for juice, soft drink, and packaged drinking water bottles.

