Swashthik Plascon IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO opens for subscription on Friday, November 24, and closes on Wednesday, November 29. Swashthik Plascon IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹80 to ₹86. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
