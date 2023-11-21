Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO opens November 24, price band set at ₹80-86 per share
Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO opens for subscription on November 24 and closes on November 29. The price band is set at ₹80 to ₹86 per share.
Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO opens for subscription on Friday, November 24, and closes on Wednesday, November 29. Swashthik Plascon IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹80 to ₹86. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started