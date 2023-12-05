Swashthik Plascon Limited share price debuts with 40% premium at ₹120.10 on BSE SME
Swashthik Plascon Limited share price listed at ₹120.10, 40% higher than the issue price of ₹86 on BSE SME. Swashthik Plascon IPO GMP is +15, indicated a premium of ₹15 in the grey market.
Swashthik Plascon IPO listing: Swashthik Plascon Limited share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, the Swashthik Plascon share price was listed at ₹120.10, which is 39.65% higher than the issue price of ₹86.
