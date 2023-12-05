Swashthik Plascon IPO listing: Swashthik Plascon Limited share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, the Swashthik Plascon share price was listed at ₹120.10, which is 39.65% higher than the issue price of ₹86. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 24, and closed on Wednesday, November 29. Swashthik Plascon IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹80 to ₹86. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Swashthik Plascon IPO subscription status was 15.43 times on day 3. The issue received stellar response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 13.58 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 35.76 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 3.42 times to the issue.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Swashthik Plascon IPO details Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO, which is worth ₹40.76 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 4,739,200 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance the following goals: financing capital expenditures for the establishment of new manufacturing facilities and the installation of equipment; financing the company's capital expenditure requirements for the establishment of a solar power plant; financing the acquisition of equipment for the company's current manufacturing facility; financing the company's working capital requirements; and financing general corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Swashthik Plascon IPO, and Shreni Shares Private Limited is the book running lead manager. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for the Swashthik Plascon IPO.

Swashthik Plascon Limited IPO GMP today Swashthik Plascon IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +15. This indicated Swashthik Plascon share price today is trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Swashthik Plascon share price was indicated at ₹101 apiece, which is 17.44% higher than the IPO price of ₹86. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.