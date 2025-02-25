Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment date in focus today; Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online of SME IPO

Swasth Foodtech IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Swasth Foodtech Ltd received strong response from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised soon.

The public issue was open from February 20 to 24. Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment date is likely to be fixed soon, while the tentative IPO listing date is February 28. Swasth Foodtech IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of Swasth Foodtech IPO share allotment soon. Once the Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment is out, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment status online through the website of BSE as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Mas Services is the Swasth Foodtech IPO registrar.

In order to do a Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Swasth Foodtech IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Swasth Foodtech Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Investors can also check Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment status on Mas Services by clicking on this link - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Swasth Foodtech IPO GMP Swasth Foodtech shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP) today. According to stock market observers, Swasth Foodtech IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Swasth Foodtech shares are trading at their issue price, without any premium or discount to the issue price.

Considering the Swasth Foodtech IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Swasth Foodtech shares would be ₹94 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹94 per share.

Swasth Foodtech IPO Details Swasth Foodtech IPO opened for subscription from February 20, and closed on February 24. Swasth Foodtech IPO allotment date is likely to be fixed today, while the IPO listing date is likely February 28. Swasth Foodtech shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹14.92 crore from the fixed price issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 15.88 lakh equity shares. Swasth Foodtech IPO price was set at ₹94 per share.

The SME IPO received 7.83 times subscription in total. The retail investors category was subscribed 13.12 times and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 2.53 times.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Swasth Foodtech IPO, while Mas Services is the IPO registrar.

