Swastik Pipe IPO opens for subscription today. Key things to know

“With the free flow of working capital (post-issue) and a growing focus on value-added products, the company will aim at higher direct-to-corporate and export revenues. At the same time, we are looking to derisk our dependence on Northern India market by doubling its current dealership base of 110+ by 2025," Sandeep Bansal, Managing Director, Swastik Pipe said to a group of investors. He also added, "We would also invest in brand recall to drive higher regional sales across the country."