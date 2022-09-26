Swastik Pipe IPO: Price band fixed at ₹97-100, issue opens on 29th September2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 11:54 AM IST
- Swastik Pipe IPO will open for bidding on 29th September 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 3rd October 2022
Listen to this article
Swastik Pipe Ltd has fixed the price brand of ₹97 to ₹00 per equity share for its forthcoming public issue on NSE Emerge through the book building route. The issue size comprises issuance of up to 62.52 lakhs equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up shares through the book-building process. The issue will open for bidding on September 29, 2002 (Thursday) and close on October 03, 2022 (Monday).