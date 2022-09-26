Swastik Pipe IPO: Price band fixed at 97-100, issue opens on 29th September

Swastik Pipe Ltd has fixed the price brand of ₹97 to ₹00 per equity share for its forthcoming public issue on NSE Emerge through the book building route. The issue size comprises issuance of up to 62.52 lakhs equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up shares through the book-building process. The issue will open for bidding on September 29, 2002 (Thursday) and close on October 03, 2022 (Monday).

