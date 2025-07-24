Swastika Castal IPO allotment likely to be out today: Latest GMP, steps to check status

Swastika Castal IPO allotment status today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Swastika Castal closed for subscription on July 23 with a decent demand from investors. Now, following the closure of the issue, investor focus has shifted to Swastika Castal IPO allotment status. The allotment date for Swastika Castal IPO is fixed as Thursday, July 24.

Swastika Castal IPO was a fixed price issue of ₹65 apiece. The company looked to raise ₹14 crore via the issue of 21.64 lakh fresh shares.

The issue had opened on July 21 and was booked 5.08 times at the end of the three-day bidding period. Swastika Castal IPO received bids for 1,04,34,000 shares as against 20,52,001 shares on offer. The retail portion was booked 7.75 times and the NII portion 2.24 times.

Swastika Castal IPO Allotment Investors who applied for Swastika Castal IPO can check the allotment on the exchange or on the registrar's website. Here are the steps to check Swastika Castal IPO allotment status:

Swastika Castal IPO allotment on BSE Since Swastika Castal shares will list on BSE SME, investors can check the allotment status on the exchange's website by following these steps:

1. Head to BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Click on Equity

3. Select Swastika Castal from the Issue Name dropdown

4. Enter Application Number or PAN Number

5. Click on I'm not a robot

6. Hit Search

Swastika Castal IPO allotment on registrar's website Accurate Securities & Registry Private Limited is the registrar for Swastika Castal IPO. To check the status on its website, follow these steps:

1. Head to the website using this link: https://accuratesecurities.com/ipo-details.html

2. Select Swastika Castal as the company from the dropdown

3. In Select Type, choose among PAN Number, Application Number or DP/Client ID

4. Enter the details pertaining to the option picked

5. Hit Submit Now

Swastika Castal IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) trend for the Swastika Castal IPO was absent. According to investorgain.com, Swastika Castal IPO GMP was nil, signalling no activity in the grey market. According to this, Swastika Castal shares could list at the issue price of ₹65 apiece.

The company is engaged in the business of aluminium casting. It primarily operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing high-quality aluminium castings through processes such as sand, gravity, and centrifugal casting.